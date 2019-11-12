Faces of Clovis: Donna Kellom – Clovis Elementary Principal

Full Name: Donelle Kellom

Place of Birth: Fresno, CA

Occupation: Clovis Elementary Principal

What got you into this line of work?

I always knew that I wanted to be a teacher and it was such an honor to teach 3rd, 5th, and 6th grades at Sierra Vista Elementary School. During that time, I was given many different opportunities to coach and work with my peers in leadership roles. These experiences sparked an interest in the bigger picture of how a successful school operates which lead me into administration. I enjoy getting to work with teachers, students, and their families.

Education:

I am proud to say that I attended Gettysburg Elementary, Clark Intermediate and Clovis High School. I attended CSU Fresno and National University

First Job:

Lifeguard at Wild Water Adventures

What did you learn from it?

The importance of supervision, safety and teamwork

Family/Children:

I have been married to my husband, Jake, for 9 years and we have a 2-year-old son named Justin Rowdy.

Favorite Food:

Tacos with Chips and Salsa

Favorite Movie:

The Wizard of Oz

Favorite Artist or Band:

Garth Brooks

Favorite Book or Author:

“Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott

Favorite Sports Team(s):

Besides the Clovis High Cougars, I root for the Dallas Cowboys and San Diego Padres

Hobbies/Leisurely Pursuits:

Trips to the coast, trying new recipes, and entertaining.

How Would You Describe Yourself?

I am a happy person who looks for the joy in all situations. I was raised to believe that anything is possible through hard work and that no one is limited to their circumstances.

What is Something Most People Don’t Know About You?

I was the first in my family to graduate from college.

What is Your Favorite Thing about Clovis?

I adore the annual traditions that are celebrated in our community: Farmer’s Market, Clovis Fest, the Clovis Rodeo and Big Hat Days to name a few. I’ve enjoyed these events since I was a kid and love getting to experience them with my family now.

Define the “Clovis Way of Life” or what it means to you:

To me the Clovis Way of life is preserving a sense of pride in who you are and where you come from. In Clovis we honor and recognize the trailblazers that have laid out the path for our community to be great.