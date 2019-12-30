Faces of Clovis: Amy Whitacre – Director of Operations, CVMD

Full Name: Amy Whitacre

Place of Birth: Monterey, CA

Occupation: Director of Operations, Clovis Veterans Memorial District

Duties: Serve as deputy in the absence of the CEO, manage the daily operations of the facility, oversee budget preparations and capital improvements

What got you into this line of work?

I was hired at the District to be the Community Heritage Center Director due to my background in Art History and museums. I was given the opportunity to learn and develop new skills and therefore my position was adjusted. I am fortunate to have the opportunity to grow and learn in a professional setting.

Education: Masters in Art History

First Job: Executive Assistant at the Monterey Bay Veterans Inc, a non-profit organization that provides rehabilitation for Disabled Veterans and Wounded Warriors through aquatic recreation such as fishing or scuba diving.

What did you learn from it?

I learned how to work in an office, developed my writing and typing skills, and how to write grants

Road to Clovis: I was looking for a position closer to my Nana (Grandma), in a good community, and found the posting for the Community Heritage Center Director position at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District. Within a month I applied, interviewed, and was lucky enough to be offered the position.

Favorite Food: Cheese!

Favorite Movie or Show: Parks and Recreation

Favorite Artist or Band: Alvaro Soler (currently)

Favorite Book or Author: I can read and/or listen to the Harry Potter series over and over again

Favorite Sports Team(s): N/A

Hobbies/Leisurely Pursuits: Participating in the local arts by serving on the Board of CenterStage Clovis Community Theatre, being a Rotarian, and going to Disneyland whenever I can!

How Would You Describe Yourself?

I would describe myself as an introvert, organized, and motivated.

What is Something Most People Don’t Know About You?

I was a ballerina for 13 years growing up.

What is Your Favorite Thing About the Clovis Veterans Memorial District?

Serving local veterans and the community by partnering with organizations to create programs that promote a sense of community and tradition. We are able to preserve our community’s and country’s foundational ideals by living them on a daily basis. I enjoy being able to make a difference and have purpose when I come to work every day.

Define the “Clovis Way of Life” or what it means to you:

Although I was not born and raised in Clovis, the “Clovis Way of Life” to me is a sense of community, the ability for everyone to lend a helping hand and ensure that we have the opportunity to make our community better. The Clovis Way of Life is truly something that is felt here and unique to the area, the pride of living in a community that strives for excellence.