Faces of Clovis: Amy Hance – General Services Manager, City of Clovis

Full Name: Amy Hance

Place of Birth: Lansing, Michigan

Occupation: General Services Manager for City of Clovis

Duties: I oversee three divisions: Clovis Senior Activity Center, Clovis Transit, and Clovis Recreation.

Education: I have a Bachelor and Master’s Degree in Business Administration

First Job: My very first job was when I was in elementary school in Michigan. I lived in a small town and delivered the local paper once a week.

What did you learn from it: The newspaper offered incentives for carriers who sold additional subscriptions. If it was a prize that I wanted, I worked very hard to meet the incentive for the prize. It taught me to set a goal and figure a plan to meet it. It also taught me that I wouldn’t be able to make a living in sales.

Family/Children: I’m married to my husband, Brian. We have two adult children and a fur-child.

Clubs/Organizations/Memberships: I’m currently chair of the Board of Directors for the California Association for Coordinated Transportation, a transit industry group. In my spare time, I volunteer with various organizations.

Favorite Food: That’s a hard one – I like all types of foods, but I’d have to say my first love was chocolate.

Favorite Movie: I like any movie with Holly Hunter, but my favorite is Once Around.

Favorite Artist or Band: I’m a 80s kid so Van Halen and Fleetwood Mac are two of my favorites.

Favorite Book or Author: Right now, I’m reading books written by the author Louise Erdrich. Her stories feature American Indian characters and settings. She is an eloquent writer and story-teller.

What is Something Most People Don’t Know About You? I am mildly obsessed with the tv show, “The Office”. I usually have it playing in the background and one of my prized possessions is a Michael Scott World’s Best Boss mug.

What is Your Favorite Thing About Clovis? There’s a lot for our community to be proud of, but my favorite thing about Clovis is the way we come together to accomplish a goal. This community understands the power of service and giving, and that when we help a neighbor, we also help our neighborhood.

Define the “Clovis Way of Life” or what it means to you:

The Clovis Way of Life means understanding our city’s past, appreciation of where we are today, and working thoughtfully to move us forward into the future.