EYE-Q Vision Care to welcome New Chief Executive Officer,Sandy Brown

(Fresno, California – January 24, 2023) EYE-Q Vision Care, established in 1956 and serving our community with 3 locations, is pleased to announce the upcoming addition of Sandy Brown as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Brown will assimilate into this role as long-time CEO Julie Cleeland begins her journey to retirement.

This leadership transition will be a year-long process and will begin this month.

Mr. Brown will be stepping in as CEO, as Julie Cleeland will be retiring from her current role as CEO of EYE-Q at the end of 2023.

Board of Directors President, Campbell Waldrop, M.D., stated on behalf of Julie’s upcoming retirement, “The Cleeland Chapter is one of growth, innovation and perseverance. EYE-Q has had the honor of having Julie at the helm for 10 pivotal years. During her time as CEO, Cleeland has brought great success to EYE-Q, including accomplishing the expansion of our offices to Clovis, which has become the second busiest office.

Sandy Brown will bring his business acumen to his new role as Chief Executive Officer of EYE-Q. Brown is a ‘learned and accomplished leader,’ and has enjoyed a successful financial advising practice with Merrill Lynch Wealth management.

Additionally, he is a Business Instructor at Clovis Community College as well as holds the position of Pastor of Finance and Business Administration at Fresno’s New Covenant Community Church, where he has a proven track record of stewarding finances for the church and congregation.

ABOUT EYE-Q VISION CARE:

EYE-Q is Fresno’s leading comprehensive eye care provider.

Serving Central California since 1956, EYE-Q has been a pioneer in bringing the latest advancements in eye care to the Fresno area.

EYE-Q is proud to be the first eye care provider in the Valley to perform All-Laser LASIK.