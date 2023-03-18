DUI Driver Stopped by Neighbors is Arrested

March 17, 2023 – On St. Patrick’s Day evening, a suspected DUI driver was arrested after hitting multiple cars and being stopped by neighbors.

Just after 7:00 P.M., 9-1-1 calls came into our communications center about the driver of a truck that had just hit a parked car in a neighborhood near Ashlan/Fowler.

A neighbor followed the suspect as he drove away, hitting another parked car. The suspect then drove over the hood of the neighbor’s car before being blocked in.

Officers arrived on scene moments later and took the suspect into custody.

The suspect has been identified as 64-year-old Ricky Mabry of Clovis.

Mabry has been booked into Fresno County Jail for DUI, and two counts of hit and run.

During his required evidentiary breath test, his results showed that he was intoxicated more than 3 times the legal limit.

Thankfully, no one was injured during any of his 3 collisions.

Please, be responsible while behind the wheel of a vehicle. If you plan on drinking alcohol, either designate a sober driver or use a ride share service.

Be aware of any medications or substances that you take that can also cause you to drive impaired.

An average DUI conviction will cost you $13,500, but more importantly, you do not risk killing someone or yourself.