Clovis Police arrest DUI Driver in possession of Illegal Firearm

On January 14th just after midnight, a Clovis police officer pulled over a car near Sunnyside/Bullard.

The officer suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs so the driver was asked to get out his car.

During a cursory search of the driver, the officer located an illegal loaded handgun.

The handgun is illegal because it was privately manufactured and did not have the required serial number, which is commonly referred to as a “ghost gun”.