Clovis Police arrest DUI Driver in possession of Illegal Firearm

On January 14th just after midnight, a Clovis police officer pulled over a car near Sunnyside/Bullard.
The officer suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs so the driver was asked to get out his car.
During a cursory search of the driver, the officer located an illegal loaded handgun.
The handgun is illegal because it was privately manufactured and did not have the required serial number, which is commonly referred to as a “ghost gun”.
The officer then completed a number of field sobriety tests (FST’s) and arrested the driver for suspicion of DUI.
The driver, identified as 53-year-old Gerald Lewis of Fresno, was booked into Fresno County Jail for DUI and felonies related to the illegal handgun.