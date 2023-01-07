Dr. Kim E. Armstrong Sworn in as President of Clovis Community College

In a Clovis Community College lecture hall, Dr. Kim E. Armstrong was sworn in as the new President of Clovis Community College.

Dr. Armstrong succeeds Dr. Lori Bennett in the position, who last year announced her retirement from Clovis Community.

Previously, Dr. Kim E. Armstrong has served as the Vice Chancellor for Student, Equity, and Community Affairs at Arkansas State University Three Rivers.

Dr. Armstrong holds Bachelors, Masters, and Doctorate Degrees from Howard University in Physiological/Neuropsychology as well as certifications in Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization.

Dr. Armstrong was once selected as one of fifty nationally certified Student Success/Guided Pathway Coaches and also was one of eight to serve as an Arkansas Holistic Student Support Coach.

Dr. Kim E. Armstrong will now serve as only the third president of Clovis Community College.