Door Dash Fulfillment Center Conflict

The Clovis Planning Commission approved a permit for a 6,770-square-foot Door Dash DashMart convenience store, which will serve as a 24-hour electronic fulfillment center at their June 24 meeting.

DashMart is essentially a small hub that stocks household products and grocery items (including alcohol) that customers can order through the app and get essentials delivered to them.

Customers will also be able to pick up items ordered through the app on-site between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The Clovis Police Department (Clovis PD) has some concerns about the project, particularly with customers’ in-person pickup of alcohol. The department has gone as far as saying that they would not support the project if in-person alcohol pickup were permitted.

Outside legal counsel for the Door Dash team, Melani Johns, said that the two sides are at an impasse right now. Conversations between the two sides have begun but have been tabled with the hope of revisiting them later on.

According to Johns, Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) has a rule, Bill 27, that requires any establishment with a type 20 or 21license to be open to the public and allow for in-person sale.

These licenses are for off-sale beer and wine or off-sale beer, wine and distilled spirits, respectively.

Bill 27 conflicts with the Clovis PD’s request for a condition that prohibits in-person sales, leading to a dead-end between the police department and DoorDash.

“We’re hoping to work with the police department and to further put restrictions in place, perhaps for that in-person component that’s required for a retail license,” Johns said.

Ken Wells, Clovis PD representative, said that there is an oversaturation of businesses with type 20 or 21 licenses in the area, with a total number of nine.

Wells also said that the department was unaware of the requirements of Bill 27. With the bill in place, the department is unsupportive of the license.

“If there was a way around ABC rule 27, so they can allow them to have a license here without selling from that location, then we are agreeable to it,” Wells said. “The other option would be to buy another license or pick an area that’s not oversaturated.”