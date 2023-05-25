Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested for Attempted Murder

May 25,2023 – A domestic violence suspect was arrested in Los Banos overnight just hours after putting his wife in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Last night just after 6:00 P.M., Clovis Police responded to the Clovis Community Hospital campus for report of a woman that had been dropped off with multiple injuries.

The victim was immediately transported to CRMC due to her injuries, and officers began looking for the suspect.

Clovis Police Detectives were called out to assist patrol officers, and their investigation led them to an apartment near Bullard/Villa in Clovis where the assault had occurred.

Detectives learned through leads and technology that the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jagtar Singh of Clovis, had left the Clovis/Fresno area.

CPD’s investigation showed that Singh had hit his wife multiple times, and then cut her neck with a large kitchen knife in their home.

He then drove her to a medical building near Clovis Community Hospital and dropped her off before leaving town.

Singh was located in Los Banos overnight and with the assistance of the Los Banos Police Department, he was taken into custody without incident.

Singh has been booked into Fresno County Jail for attempted murder and domestic violence.

The victim continues to recover at the hospital at this time.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence or any dangerous relationship, law enforcement and the Marjaree Mason Center (MMC) in Fresno are here 24 hours a day to help.

Call 911 for emergencies or (559) 324-2800 for non-emergencies in Clovis. Confidential assistance is also available through MMC at (559) 233-HELP.