Discover the health benefits of local corn at Fresno State’s Gibson Farm Market

June 4, 2024 – The sweet corn season is in full swing at Fresno State’s Gibson Farm Market, and it’s more than just a seasonal treat. This year, the market is celebrating the myriad benefits of locally grown corn, a nutritional powerhouse that has captivated the hearts and taste buds of the community.

Sweet corn is a treasure trove of essential nutrients. It’s packed with Vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that bolsters the immune system and enhances iron absorption. Additionally, sweet corn is rich in B vitamins, including folate, which is crucial for energy production and preventing neural tube defects during pregnancy.

The mineral content in sweet corn is equally impressive. It’s a great source of magnesium, vital for muscle function and heart health, and potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure. Moreover, a single cup of cooked sweet corn offers a substantial 3.6 grams of fiber, promoting digestion and aiding in weight management.

Beyond its impressive nutritional profile, sweet corn is loaded with antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which are essential for eye health. These antioxidants help reduce the risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease and cancer, by combating harmful free radicals in the body.

When it comes to sweet corn, freshness is key. The sugar in sweet corn starts converting to starch immediately after harvesting, which can affect its sweetness and nutritional value. By sourcing their corn locally, the Gibson Farm Market ensures that customers enjoy the freshest, sweetest corn possible, often just hours after it’s been harvested from the university’s fields.

Opening day for sweet corn this year was nothing short of a spectacle. Allie Lemm, an agricultural education major at Fresno State and lead at the market, reminisced about the excitement: “I grew up on the corn, so I’m into the whole corn craze,” she said with a laugh. “The crazy thing was that first day we sold out at 12:30; we opened up at 8. The second day we might have sold out around 2 o’clock, but we’ve been fully stocked since then.” Allie’s experience highlights the dedication and enthusiasm of the market’s staff and the community’s eagerness for fresh, local produce.

The tradition of sweet corn at Fresno State dates back to 1981, evolving from a small test project into a beloved local staple. Today, the Gibson Farm Market offers over 100 fresh, student-produced goods from the University Agricultural Laboratory, one of the largest on-campus farms in the nation.

While sweet corn is the star, the Gibson Farm Market offers a variety of other fresh produce, including apricots, cucumbers, green beans, and peaches. The market also features new ice cream flavors from the campus creamery and award-winning wines from the Fresno State Winery, perfect for pairing with their delicious corn.

Supporting local agriculture by buying from the Gibson Farm Market has far-reaching benefits. Every purchase supports local farmers and contributes to the local economy. This chain of support—from students cultivating the crops to community members enjoying the produce—creates a sustainable and vibrant local food system.

The Gibson Farm Market extends its hours during the summer, operating from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. It’s closed on major holidays and select days when the campus is closed.

This summer, visit the Gibson Farm Market to experience the fresh, nutritious, and locally sourced produce that Fresno State is proud to offer. Discover the health benefits of their renowned sweet corn and support a local tradition that brings the community together.

For more information and to confirm store hours, call 559.278.4511. Enjoy the taste of summer with Fresno State’s sweet corn, and celebrate the health and community benefits of eating locally-grown produce.