DAR honor High School Good Citizens

By Mary Gadberry

February 17, 2024 – The Fresno-Yosemite Chapter of the National Society Daughter of the American revolution held their annual Good Citizens Awards Ceremony on Saturday, February 17.

The students attend 24 different high schools in a four-county area, and must demonstrate the qualities of a good citizen.

They must be dependable, that they will follow through on their commitments, and must also show service to others. They need to show leadership, both at school and in the world, and must also be patriotic.

Students wrote an essay on the subject of Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving it, with the focus question being: What are the civic responsibilities of a Good Citizen, and why are these duties, activities, and behaviors important to shaping the America you hope to experience?

The high school senior in third place was Gino Civiello from San Joaquin Memorial, and he was awarded $500. Second place went to Sophia Riser from University High School, winning $750, and first place went to Dominic Lerandeau from Clovis North High School, and his prize was $1,000. Dominic read his essay aloud during the ceremony.

The other high school student participants received an award of $50 each. Those students are: Avery Chaney from Buchanan High School, Sarah McClelland from Bullard High School, Abigail Andrade from Chowchilla Union High School, Kamryn Marlatt from Clovis East High School, Jeremiah Molina from Clovis High School, Avery Easterling from Clovis West High School, Jennifer Rosales from Duncan Polytechnical High School, Hector Palomo from El Diamonte High School, Allison McColm from Fowler High School, Sydney Maroot from Fresno High School, Gavyn Groppetti from Golden West High School, Kendra Ward from Immanuel High School, Manreet Brar from Kerman High School, Camille Zavala from Kingsburg High School, Kay Griggs from Liberty High School, Emily Lopez from Madera High School, Kevin Ramirez-Cholula from Parlier High School, Katherine Calloway from Roosevelt High School, Jaxon Hoover from Sanger High School, Illiana Lopez from Selma High School, and Robert Izaak Pimental from Sierra Pacific High School.

DAR also honored the American History Essay Winners for elementary and middle school. Clark Intermediate student Josiah Lidbeck was the Chapter Middle School winner, while his younger brother Levi Lidbeck, a student at Clovis Elementary, was the Elementary School winner. Levi also won the state essay competition in his division.

In addition to friends, family, and DAR members, Congressman Jim Costa and Assemblyman Jim Patterson were in attendance. Congressman Costa made some opening remarks, while Assemblyman Patterson assisted with the awards presentation.

If you are interested in learning more about DAR or the Good Citizens Awards, you can contact DAR at fresnoyosemite.dar@gmail.com.