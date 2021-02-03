CVS to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine in Clovis

On February 2, CVS Pharmacy announced 100 active stores in California will be offering COVID-19 vaccines. Approximately 81,900 doses of the vaccine will be administered.

Clovis has been selected as a COVID-19 vaccine site. However, it has not yet been decided which CVS will be offering the vaccine.

“Our presence in communities across the country makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and CEO of CVS Health.

As early as February 11, residents who are eligible can receive the vaccine. Beginning February 9, appointments can be made.

The Fresno County of Public Health has reported that 73,275 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have already been administered as of February 1.

Those eligible for the vaccine is determined by the state’s current vaccine rollout plan, to view the guidelines: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Revision-of-Allocation-Guidelines-for-COVID-19-Vaccine.aspx.