CVMD’s 2023 Veterans Day

November 13, 2023 – Clovis Veterans Memorial District held their annual Veterans Day event from 7am to 2pm on Saturday, November 11th.

Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day, and is recognized alongside Remembrance Day.

On the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website, it states, “World War I – known at the time as “The Great War” – officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, in the Palace of Versailles outside the town of Versailles, France,”

“However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.”

At CVMD on the 11th, the day started with a Pancake Breakfast hosted by VFW Post 3225. At 11am, the Patriotic Concert began.

From 9am to 2pm attendees were encouraged to see Live Band & Car Show, Veteran Documentaries, Faces of our Veterans exhibit, and the Community Heritage Center.

The Car Show had a beautiful variety of cars both classic and modern. Crowds of people admired the vehicles, connected with one another, and enjoyed the live music by John Pemberton.

Two different Veteran Documentaries were shown. The first began at 9am and it was titled, “The War: A Necessary War: December 1941-1942.” The second showing was at 12pm and the title was, “The War: When Things Get Tough: January 1943-December 1943.”

The Faces of Our Veterans was a floating photo display. The photos were organized from a variety of sources, and the photos spanned over 100 years of different U.S. conflicts.

Photos included: Airmen at Joint Base Balad, “Iraq Christmas 2010”, Flight nurses of the 57th Air Evac Unit onboard a C-141 serving Vietnam, Philippines, Da Nang, Saigon and Cam Ranh Bay, soldiers and marines in Iraq from the early 2000’s to the late 2010’s, C.A.P. P-5 Marine Fire Team with local Popular Forces Squad in Thon Doc Kinh Village Vietnam in October 1967, and much more.

“But why is it so important to celebrate Veterans Day? The answer lies in the enduring significance of honoring our veterans. Veterans Day is not merely a day off from school or work; it’s a day to remember and appreciate the men and women who have put their lives on the line to protect our nation,” said CVMD CEO Lorenzo Rios.

“It’s a day to express our deepest gratitude to those who have defended our freedoms, often at significant personal costs.”

Our deepest thanks to all of those who have served our country.