CUSD to Serve Free Breakfast and Lunch throughout Summer

June 20, 2023 – During the Summer break, CUSD has taken it upon themselves to once again serve free breakfast and lunch to students in their school district.

Meals however must be eaten in the cafeteria that they are served in at each individual school.

Elementary schools that will have free breakfasts and lunches include Fancher Creek, Jefferson, Lincoln, Pinedale, Tarpey, Temperance-Kutner, and Weldon Elementary schools.

These schools will serve breakfast from 8-8:30 AM, and lunch from 10:30-11:00 AM. They will also be serving meals from the period of June 20th to July 13th, Monday thru Thursday.

Secondary schools that are serving meals include Clovis High School, Kastner Intermediate, and Clovis Community Day School.

Secondary schools will be serving meals from June 20th until July 27th, Monday thru Thursday with the exception of July 4th. Clovis Community Day School will end on July 20th.

Students who are attending Summer School will be offered meals before and during their school day.

These meals are at no cost and the CUSD Campus Catering Department is currently looking to fill jobs for the upcoming summer season.