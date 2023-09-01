CUSD to host Chris Herren for Parent Academy

September 1, 2023 – Chris Herren, ex-NBA star and now motivational speaker will be speaking at two future Parent Academy events on September 11th and 13th.

The former Fresno State basketball player will speak about his road to sobriety in an effort to “educate and empower parents” to consider the source of substance use and other harmful behaviors.

CUSD’s Parent Academy is offered to parents district wide with the goal in mind of supporting parents on fostering a lasting, positive educational environment for children.

These parent events are helped put on by the Supplemental Services team in conjunction with the Foundation for Clovis Schools and will be offered throughout the 2023-2024 school year.

These two nights offered by the Parent Academy will be titled “Chris Herren: Prevention Starts with All”.

Herren, a former addict, uses his platform to share about his basketball career, addiction and recovery, while touching on topics such as alcohol, marijuana, vaping, peer pressure, pill use, bullying and cutting.

Herren will also be speaking at school assemblies at all CUSD High Schools from September 12th-14th, and parents are urged to hear his message.

There is no cost to attend and registration is not required. These two public events will be held on September 11th at 6 p.m. in the Clovis High School gymnasium and September 13th at 6 p.m. in the CUSD Performing Arts Center on the Clovis North campus.