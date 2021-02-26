CUSD Releases Vaccination Plan for Employees

On Thursday, Feb. 25, Clovis Unified School District provided an update on the vaccination plan for employees who have opted to receive the vaccine.

Clovis Unified has partnered with vaccination provider groups to set scheduled times for vaccination appointments.

In addition to the Fresno County Health Department, provider groups are; Sierra Pacific Orthopedic Center, Dr. Baz Allergy Institute, United Health Centers, and Valley Health Team.

All CUSD employees will be able to receive their vaccination beginning March 1. This is a no-cost vaccination and staff can receive it through any of the provider groups.

There will be an order in which employees will receive the vaccine, based on the level of health, starting with high-risk employees to low-risk.

Mi-Care is the district’s health center clinic which is still awaiting approval from vaccine providers to start vaccination, and it is expected to begin late March.

Health care professionals will administer the vaccine, it requires two doses which will be spread over three to four weeks. Research shows the vaccine has a 94-95 percent efficacy against contracting COVID-19.

For more information, contact Kelly Avants, CUSD Chief Communications Officer, at (559) 327-9092.