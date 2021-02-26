CUSD Releases Vaccination Plan for Employees

By
Tori Lavon
-
CUSD Staff who opted to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, will be able to schedule an appointment beginning March 1. (Clovis Roundup Photo)

On Thursday, Feb. 25, Clovis Unified School District provided an update on the vaccination plan for employees who have opted to receive the vaccine.

Clovis Unified has partnered with vaccination provider groups to set scheduled times for vaccination appointments.

In addition to the Fresno County Health Department, provider groups are; Sierra Pacific Orthopedic Center, Dr. Baz Allergy Institute, United Health Centers, and Valley Health Team.

All CUSD employees will be able to receive their vaccination beginning March 1. This is a no-cost vaccination and staff can receive it through any of the provider groups.

There will be an order in which employees will receive the vaccine, based on the level of health, starting with high-risk employees to low-risk.

Mi-Care is the district’s health center clinic which is still awaiting approval from vaccine providers to start vaccination, and it is expected to begin late March.

Health care professionals will administer the vaccine, it requires two doses which will be spread over three to four weeks. Research shows the vaccine has a 94-95 percent efficacy against contracting COVID-19.

For more information, contact Kelly Avants, CUSD Chief Communications Officer, at (559) 327-9092.

Tori Lavon
Tori Lavon
Tori Lavon is a Multimedia Journalist from Reedley, California. She received her Bachelor's in Mass Communications and Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcasting from California State University, Fresno. Currently, she is a radio intern at One Putt Broadcasting. On occasion, Tori has the opportunity to be on-air with talent. She is getting her start in media. She has a passion for reporting, photography, and videography. Tori also has a love for art; she loves to draw, paint, and does pottery on the side. One day she hopes she can be on-air talent at a radio station as well.