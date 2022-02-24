CUSD recognizes 2021 Crystal Award recipients

The 2022 Clovis Unified School District’s Crystal Awards took place on Wednesday evening at the Clovis Unified Performing Arts Center in the Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall.

The Crystal Awards are the highest employee recognition within the Clovis Unified School district. The nominations were released in December 2021.

Nominees are all current part-time or full-time Clovis Unified classified and certificated employees. They all have worked in CUSD a minimum of five school years as of June 30, 2021 and have worked in his/her current job at least two years as of June 30, 2021.

Everyone employed by the Clovis Unified School District may nominate another employee of the district. Employees may nominate as many colleagues as they choose but only one person may be nominated per application. A community member or retiree may also nominate an employee but that person will need to have the nominee’s supervisor’s approval.

The judging criteria consists of ​​ a judging panel of CUSD employees following strict criteria in rating nominees. Judges are provided a rubric containing criteria and identifying information on how to score the three sections: Core values, AIMS, and 3 letters of support from a CUSD colleague. The AIMS include: Aim 1- Maximize achievement for ALL students. Aim 2 – Operate with increasing efficiency and effectiveness. Aim 3 – Hire, develop, sustain and value a high-quality, diverse workforce.

All 15 recipients are chosen, nominated and recognized because they are outstanding employees who exceed Clovis Unified values.

These nominees all have something in common. They make student-centered decisions, educate the whole child, show commitment, exhibit innovative thinking, build partnerships among stakeholders and strive for continuous improvement.

Congratulations to the Clovis Unified 2021 Crystal Award recipients:

Vanessa Avitabile, Mountain View Elementary Sixth Grade Teacher

Jennifer Boman, CNEC Activities Administrative Assistant

Shareen Crosby, Human Resources Risk and Benefits Manager

Kelly Eichmann, Clovis East High CTE Health Science Pathway Teacher

Leeann Errotabere, Business Services Purchasing Director

Sean Ford, CNEC Guidance Learning Specialist

Ryan Gettman, Bud Rank Elementary Principal

Kacey Gibson, Young Elementary Principal

Gabriel Hughes, Clovis High Area (Weldon/Clark) Student Relations Liaison

Daryl Katoch, Alta Sierra Intermediate Learning Director

Kevin Miller, CNEC Transition Specialist

Daniel Pearce, Buchanan High CTE Video Production Teacher

Teri Smart, Gateway High School Secretary

Sonna Swiderski, Sierra Outdoor School Office Supervisor

Tammy Williams, Miramonte Elementary Teacher

Eimear O’Brien, Ed.D., the Clovis Unified Superintendent said, “After a hiatus year due to the COVID-19 shutdown, Clovis Unified’s prestigious program is back, celebrating the outstanding work of employees who went far beyond their job duty expectations and truly made a difference in the lives of those around them this last school year.”

The Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall was filled with supportive family, friends and colleagues celebrating the 15 outstanding Crystal Award recipients for 2022.

For more information on how to nominate someone for next year’s Crystal Awards, visit CUSD.com/CrystalAwards for more information.