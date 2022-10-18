CUSD Junior High Students Recognized Nationally

Two CUSD Junior High students from Granite Ridge Intermediate were recently recognized on a national scale for inventions developed by the adolescent intellectuals.

Kinnoree Pasha and Achuth Vinay, students at Granite Ridge Intermediate, generated two different inventions, one that focuses on voice recognition in cell phones and the other that would allow farmers to use less water.

Kinnoree Pasha’s invention allows raspberry pi to act as a monitoring system that would turn on at a specific soil moisture level. In an interview with KMPH FOX 26, Pasha explained that her invention would keep on running until it sufficiently hydrated a plant in a field.

Achuth Vinay told KMPH FOX 26 that he began with his invention after he noticed his grandmother texting “a lot of people”.

Vinay told reporters that his grandmother’s speech-to-text software hardly ever worked and this inspired him to come up with a software program that would allow his grandmother’s dialect to be correctly translated.

Not only did these students invent and create through their own imaginations, but they were then named to a group of only 300 students across the nation as two of the Top 300 Broadcom Masters of 2022.

The Broadcom Foundation created the Masters program as a program of the Society For Science.

This is the nation’s premier STEM competition for middle school students. According to their website, the Broadcom Masters program seeks to “inspire young scientists, engineers and innovators to solve the grand challenges of the 21st century”.

300 students out of a pool of 1807 entrants were selected from thirty-five states across the country including Guam and Puerto Rico.

In addition to a $125 cash prize, the top 300 Broadcom Masters, including Achuth and Kinnoree from Granite Ridge Intermediate, will receive a prize package that contains an award ribbon, a semifinalist certificate of accomplishment, a Broadcom Masters backpack, Broadcom Masters decal, a specialized invention journal, one-year subscription to the Wolfram/Alpha Notebook Edition, and a one-year family digital subscription to Science News magazine.

According to the Society for Science website, “..the Department of Defense continues its support of youth in STEM, working towards a more diverse pipeline of highly qualified STEM professionals in the future.”

By winning placement in the Broadcom Masters, the young scholars Kinnoree Pasha and Achuth Vinay seem to have taken a large first step in the right direction.