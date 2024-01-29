CUSD honors Inter-School Council student participants

by Mary Gadberry,

January 22, 2024 – The Clovis Unified School District’s board meeting on January 17, 2024 was extra lively, thanks to the audience of high school students.

These students came to represent each of the five high schools, and support the presenting members of the Inter-School Council.

Inter-School Council (ISC) is a group comprised of participants from each high school who work together to take on student leadership roles on campus and in the community.

ISC is working towards having all students feel included as part of their campus community, and they sponsor formal dances on each high school campus for Special Education students each year.

Realizing that the COVID years kept everyone isolated, they are trying to make every student feel valued and welcomed.

Presenting the report on ISC Leadership Camp, held at the Sierra Outdoor School near Sonora were the following:

Karis Fisher from Clovis High School, Avery Cheney from Buchanan High School, Sofia McComas from Clovis West High School, and Kendall Thompson from Clovis North High School.

The students learned different ways to engage with people, and that sharing stories is a great way to break down walls.

In the Superintendent’s report, Dr. Corrine Folmer announced that Surabhi Khanna, from Clovis North High School, would be receiving the January Superstar Award from Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher and the Board of Trustees.

Last year, Khanna realized that during her four years in high school, only two assigned books were written by people of color, and the lack of diversity troubled her.

When she asked one of her teachers how they could get more books written by more diverse authors, she was told it would require a brand-new curriculum and money.

She then decided to write a new curriculum for Sandra Cisneros’ book, The House on Mango Street, developing not only vocabulary lists, but comprehension questions as well, including other items for teachers to use within their classrooms.

In order to purchase the books, she used the $1,000 award from winning National History Day.

At least nine school districts are using Khanna’s curriculum, in Clovis Unified, Madera, Tulare, Kern, and several in the Sacramento area.

Dr. Folmer also mentioned Clovis West sophomore Hayden Nelson, who delivered a speech at City Hall honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Educational Contest held earlier this month.

Clovis Unified students won 11 of the top 12 awards in art (grades K-12), and 7 of the 9 essay awards (grades 4-12).

The student representative report was given this month by Briana Logan from Clovis North.

She reported on the athletic events, upcoming theatrical performances, and various charitable activities of each of the five high schools.

Other business discussed by the Board consisted of approving the Annual Deferred Maintenance Program 2024-25, and an Annual Financial Audit Report for June 30, 2023.

An Annual Secondary New Course of Study Proposals 2024-25, and a service agreement with Educational Research Consultants, who would assist in developing an application for a grant of up to $15.1 million dollars was also brought up.

The next Clovis Unified Board meeting is scheduled for February 7, 2024, at 6:30 pm. The meetings are held in the Boardroom at 1680 David E. Cook Way in Clovis.