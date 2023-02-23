CUSD Holds Public Meetings to Discuss Superintendent Hire

February 22, 2023: The search continues for a new superintendent of schools in Clovis Unified, as the school district held multiple meetings in the past week to discuss the topic.

These discussions, open to the public, were held with the idea of providing details that seem most important when choosing the next superintendent.



The idea of community involvement in the situation was first brought up at a January School Board meeting.



It was also discussed that a workgroup would be in charge of leading the community meetings, in order to properly facilitate the direction of the meeting.



This workgroup composed of School Board President David DeFrank, Vice President Hugh Awtrey and Board Member Tiffany Stoker Madsen enabled the workgroup discussions by ascertaining information that relates directly to the selection of the new superintendent.



The meetings, held at Buchanan, Clovis, and Clovis West High Schools, involved members of the public as well as these specific members of the school board.

Conversations between these members and the community lasted and consisted of specific details that members of the school board called “a good dialogue”.



Employee and student group meetings have been conducted in the past weeks, much like these public meetings, and ideas have certainly been reaching the school board through the particular school board members.



Participation is still being called for from members of the public. On the Clovis Unified School District’s website, a link will take further members of the public to give their thoughts on the Superintendent search.



Participation through the thought exchange allows members of the community to anonymously rate and share thoughts on the topic and will be given to the workgroup after the February 26th deadline for this aspect.



CUSD’s timeline states that the school board will have chosen a replacement by the end of March.