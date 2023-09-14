CUSD holds multiple 9/11 events

September 11, 2023 – Multiple events were held across Clovis Unified in remembrance and in honor of September 11th.

CUSD used Monday as a day to celebrate first responders and remember the events that occurred 22 years ago.

Below is a list of events held at Clovis area schools.

Clovis West High School: Drive-Thru Thank You to First Responders

At Clovis West, first responders received coffee and donuts from Clovis West students as a thank you for their services.

Held on the corner of Millbrook and Teague flyers were handed out that invited staff from local hospitals, fire and police stations to the event.

Students also placed flags on campus that represented the number of lives lost from the 9/11 attacks.

Reagan Elementary: Patriot Day Ceremony

Clovis East high school students joined Reagan Elementary students to honor military and first responders.

The Clovis East JROTC presented the flag in front of Reagan Elementary students who in turn recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Clovis East Choir performed the National Anthem in conjunction with remarks from Reagan Elementary Principal Pamela Hoffhous.

Buchanan High School: Remembrance Day Ceremony

A ceremony was held at Buchanan High School that in addition to honoring those who lost their lives on 9/11, also honored eight Buchanan High past students who served and lost their lives in the American Military in conflicts following 9/11.

Taking place in the schools Memorial Garden the ceremony then included small flags being placed across campus representing those lives lost during September 11th.

Clovis Elementary: Flag Replacement and Patriot Day Ceremony

In partnership with the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, each Clovis Elementary classroom had a student representative turn in their room’s 20-year-old flag and exchange it for a new flag from a mix of veterans and active military personnel.

Principal Donelle Kellom and Clovis Veterans Memorial District CEO Lorenzo Rios shared remarks on the event.

The Clovis Elementary sixth-grade choir then sang the National Anthem inside of the Clovis Elementary amphitheater.

Clovis Veterans Memorial District: One Voice- The Spirit of 9/12

Officially hosted by the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, student art, poem, and logo contest winners were announced.

Clovis Unified Superintendent Dr. Corinne Folmer acted as a presenter of the awards.

A grand prize winner will receive a trip to New York City and the National 9/11 Memorial.

Will Jimeno, retired Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Officer was the guest speaker.

Jimeno survived the World Trade Center attack after being buried under rubble for 13 hours.