CUSD Board Discusses Grants, Vaccination Updates

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, the Clovis Unified School District Board held a meeting regarding vaccination updates as well as new funding sources.

CUSD reported they are looking to apply for a $27.5 million state funding grant.

To be eligible, CUSD must provide a financial plan by the June 1 deadline. This is an in-person instruction grant dedicated to expanding learning opportunities.

If approved, the funds available for use are through Aug. 31, 2022.

A federal emergency relief grant is also available for CUSD. It is a grant for elementary and secondary schools.

The estimated award is $24.1 million. Funds will be available for use through Sep. 30, 2023.

The CUSD board was also given vaccination updates.

On March 1, all CUSD staff were offered the opportunity to receive a no-cost COVID-19 vaccination through partnering providers.

Mi-Care is the district’s health center clinic and was recently approved to begin vaccinations on March 3.

CUSD expects a total of 3,000 employees to receive their first dose of the vaccine by March 15.

“This vaccination has changed everything. This is the message I hope we are getting out there. There is 100 percent protection from hospitalization and death from every single one of those vaccinations,” said Steven Fogg, CUSD Board President.

CUSD partner, Valley Health Team will be at Reagan Educational Center this Saturday, Mar. 6 to administer more vaccines to the CUSD staff. There are 700 vaccination spots available.