CUSD Announces Reopening of Secondary Schools

Middle school and high school students are returning to school for in-person learning.

This Friday afternoon, Clovis Unified School District held a press conference via Zoom announcing they were given the green light from the Fresno County Department of Public Health to phase in secondary students.

Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell stated CUSD is working on finalizing logistics and plans to have students return on February 22.

“It inspires confidence in me, as now we contemplate bringing our secondary students back that we will be successful with this,” said O’Farrell.

1,900 students have already opted for in-person learning. The remaining students who have not enrolled will continue distance learning.

Prior to being postponed, the original date for reopening was January 5. CUSD sent video instructions to students and parents, educating them on safety protocols and what it would look like for specific schools.

CUSD stated they have a contact tracing team in place. If there are elevated temperatures, there is a criteria in place for dealing with the matter in a case by case process. Data will also be sent back to the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

“We do recognize that this is a big day. It is a day we have been working towards. Although our journey isn’t over…It really is an exciting day for us, and we look forward to seeing more of our kids back on our campuses,” said Kelly Avants, Chief Communications Officer at CUSD.