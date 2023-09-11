Crush Clothing Closet ribbon cutting to be held Tuesday, September 12th

September 12, 2023 – Clovis Community College in partnership with the Clovis Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for the Crush Clothing Closet on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the HERNDON CAMPUS 390 West Fir Avenue, Building B, Room 106 (near Peach and Herndon).

The Crush Clothing Closet is FREE for current students, and they can benefit by accessing clean, professional outfits for job interviews and work.

We listened to our students and made this very special resource available to our students.

We are meeting a need as many students do not have funding to purchase professional clothing for job interviews and work.

Many professional outfits have already been donated (see photo above).

Visit Clovis Community College at www.cloviscollege.edu