Crush Clothing Closet, professional clothes for SCCCD students

September 13, 2023 – The Crush Clothing Closet is a new program organized by Clovis Community College’s Career Resource Center.

Crush Clothing Closet provides free professional attire to SCCCD students.

The center held their Ribbon Cutting on the Morning of Tuesday, September 12th.

Two of the main speakers of the presentation were Clovis Community College President, Dr. Kim E. Armstrong, and Career Resource Center Coordinator, Dianna Whaley, M.A.

“This is what love looks like,” said Dr. Armstrong. “This is an absolute labor of love.”

We’ve all heard the phrase: look good, feel good. Many college students don’t have access to professional clothing.

It is very difficult to have the confidence to enter the professional world without the proper attire. An important part of putting our best foot forward is feeling confident and comfortable.

When going to a job interview, having clean professional clothing is the first impression, but it also sets the tone for how we present ourselves verbally.

If you feel like you look professional, you’re a lot more likely to believe in yourself and what you bring to the table—then you’re better able to express that during interviews and networking opportunities.

“We’re building a bridge,” said Career Resource Center Coordinator, Dianna Whaley, in reference to the Closet being a way for students to feel empowered to use the other career resources.

Providing professional attire through Crush Clothing Closet is just one facet of what the Career Resource Center offers students.

The CRC offers career counseling, job shadowing, internship resources, resume help, interview coaching, job searching, a variety of workshops, and more.

The Crush Clothing Closet is located at Clovis Community College’s Herndon Campus, 390 West Fir Avenue, Building B, Room 106 (near Peach & Herndon).

In order to use Crush Clothing Closet, you must be a registered SCCCD student. Students may take up to 4 items, and they may use the Closet twice per semester.

If you’d like to donate, you can drop off clean and gently used clothing, Tuesday through Thursday during open hours.

Business and business casual attire is preferred, all styles welcome. Shoes, jewelry, ties, and other accessories are also welcome.

They need both men and women’s clothing, but they are a little low on men’s clothes and shoes.

Congratulations to Clovis Community College and their Career Resource Center.

Thank you to the CRC team as well as the CCC custodial and IT department for all your hard work in making this idea a reality.





