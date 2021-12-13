Cruising Pollasky in Old Town Clovis for a Cause

December 12th, classic cars were cruising in Clovis for a cause this holiday season. Hot Rod Coalition hosted the 3rd annual Old Town Clovis Cruise and Toy Drive event on Sunday morning.

Old Town was lined up with hundreds of classic cars cruising Pollasky street and parked up and down Old Town for people to look at.

Andrew Loera and his father have bonded over their love for classic cars. Loera’s father bought him a 1967 Camaro when he was in 7th grade and it has been their project ever since.

“When I was a little kid my dad tricked me into this,” laughed Loera, “He built shelves in my room and placed classic cars on them so I could stare at them until I found a love for them, that feeling has never gone away.”

Hoods popped open showing off the engines and anyone was able to walk up to a classic car and admire the timelessness and passion that the car owners have.

“We have come out every since this started three years ago,” said car enthusiast John Furtado, “It’s for a good cause and it’s something cool that I can talk about with other guys and bond over. I’m an old guy and I still learn a lot out here.”

Those that attended the event were encouraged to bring an unwrapped present for a toy drive that will be distributed to children in need by the local non-profit organization Alliance for Medical Outreach & Relief (AMOR).

“We really are cruising for a cause and thank you to the Hot Rod Coalition for putting this together,” said Geoff Fowler, “This event always has a great turn out and I hope to see this happen year after year, especially during the holidays.”

There are still plenty of opportunities to get involved and be a part of the holiday spirit being spread around Clovis.

Christmas is less than two weeks away and Old Town is still having horse drawn carriage rides in Old Town until Dec. 19. For more information, visit oldtownclovis.org.