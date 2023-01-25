CPD’s Special Enforcement Team’s Human Trafficking Operation Nets 6 Arrests

January 25, 2023: The Clovis Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) arrested 6 male suspects over the weekend as part of an on-going investigation during an undercover operation at a Clovis hotel.

As part of our on-going human trafficking enforcement, SET detectives pose as girls on social media and are targeted by male suspects constantly.

On Friday evening into Saturday morning, SET detectives assisted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Fresno County’s Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC), arrested 6 suspects who thought they were coming to the hotel to meet a girl they were targeting for human trafficking.

Once at the hotel, each of the suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Those 6 suspects have been identified as 42-year-old Allen Brooks, 31-year-old Darnell Banks, 28-year-old Jaques Polk, 28-year-old Ralph Jones, 27-year-old Devontae Mitchell, and 26-year-old Emari Johnson, all of Fresno.

All suspects were booked into Fresno County Jail for felony charges related to human trafficking. During the arrests, a loaded firearm and cocaine was located on Banks.

Human Traffickers typically target girls ages 12-20 years old in every community. They contact girls on social media, at malls, group homes, and even school.

Talking to your children about the dangers they can face needs to happen throughout the year, not just during National Human Trafficking Prevention Awareness Month.

SET’s investigation has shown that local gangs sell girls in our own community to help fund their illegal activities.

One girl can make a pimp up to $250,000 a year, and victims come from all walks of life.

Law enforcement has partnered with local organizations such as Breaking the Chains, Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (Fresno EOC), and others to bring attention to human trafficking, and help victims.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of human trafficking, local law enforcement and our non-profit organizations are here to help 24 hours a day.