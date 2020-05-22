COVID-19 Update: Fresno County Cases reach 1,417, Clovis 63

On Friday, May 22, the Fresno County Department of Public Health’s total COVID-19 cases is now at 1,417.

There are 958 active cases, with 177 people being hospitalized due to the virus and 437 who have recovered.

The death toll from the virus is now at 22.

Here are the updated Fresno County cases according to some cities:

Fresno -674

Selma – 134

Sanger – 117

Reedley – 86

Clovis – 63

Orange Cove – 58

Parlier – 58

Mendota – 46

Kingsburg – 33

Huron – 28

Kerman – 27

Firebaugh – 22

Out of the total number of cases that were reported, 559 were community spread or came from an unknown source, 53 were travel related, 649 were spread by close contact and 156 are still under investigation.

For more detailed information, go to Fresno County’s County Epidemiology Program Information Portal, here.