As part of his ‘Friends and Heroes 2020’ tour, Blake Shelton will perform February 21 at the Save Mart Center.

Shelton has more than 15 CMT Music Awards and multiple People’s Choice Awards over his career, including in 2010, when he won Male Vocalist of the Year.

And along with Shelton, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins will be performing. Special guest Lauren Alaina will be brought out as well.

Tickets go on sale October 25.