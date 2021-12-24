Construction at Former Costco Wins Safety Award

The former Costco located at 380 W. Ashlan Ave. in Clovis that was modified for new public-sector use has been recognized for its safety precautions during construction.

A general contractor in Fresno, Quiring General, was awarded the Voluntary Protection Program in Construction (VPP-C) award from Cal/OSHA for the former Clovis Costco location. The construction project is called Pontiac B5.

This is a huge accomplishment as hundreds apply for the VPP-C across the state. Quiring was one of only 15 companies to receive the distinction.

The Costco is owned by Cook Land Company (CLC) of Fresno. The former facility will provide more than 138,000 square feet of office space to consolidate 550 child welfare staff from six buildings into one campus, according to Fresno County officials.

“Cook Land Company regards the emphasis on safety as objective number one and would like to acknowledge the Pontiac B5 team for their valiant effort, to look back over the course of the last year and a half with several companies working in tandem with upwards of one-hundred personnel on site is no small task,” said Reno Coletti, CLC Chief Operating Officer in a statement.

This new program is designed for employers with non-fixed worksites. Quiring General received the honorable mention after its lengthy process of sharing many safety programs with Cal/OSHA and following strict safety guidelines in the construction of the new Fresno County Child Welfare Services building in Clovis.

“Congratulations on being in the top 5 within the Central Valley and one of the top 15 projects within the State of California to receive this accomplishment,” said Coletti.

The building is expected to be ready by early 2022.