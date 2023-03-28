Community tree planting to be held at the Dry Creek Trailhead

On Saturday April 22, 2023 at 10 am, the City of Clovis and the Clovis Community Foundation will host a community tree planting at the Dry Creek Trailhead located at the southwest corner of Sunnyside and Shepherd Avenues. On Saturday April 22, 2023 at 10 am, the City of Clovis and the Clovis Community Foundation will host a community tree planting at the Dry Creek Trailhead located at the southwest corner of Sunnyside and Shepherd Avenues.

This event was rescheduled from early March, when rain forced the tree planting to be postponed.

The community is invited to participate as 51 trees will be planted throughout the trailhead.

Please come and bring your family and a shovel to this event.

The award winning Dry Creek Trailhead connects five trails in the northern portion of Clovis.

Built in 2014 it provides trail users amenities including bike repair stations, picnic shelters, restrooms and open space.

The trailhead design represents the relationship of historic farms with the Sierra Foothill environment.

The original “orchard” trees had difficulty assimilating to the site and needed to be removed.

Thanks to a grant by the non-profit Clovis Community Foundation a new set of trees have been purchased which will flower red in spring and summer and present fall colors later.

The tree planting will take about an hour to complete and some shovels will be available at the site. We hope you can join us!