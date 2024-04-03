Clovis Police arrest commercial arson suspect

April 3, 2024 – This morning, Clovis Police Detectives served a search warrant at a home in Fresno and arrested the suspect of a commercial arson that burned 4 private school buses in December 2023.

Just before midnight on December 30, 2023, both Clovis Police & Clovis Fire responded to a fire in the parking lot of a day care near Shaw/Villa.

Several callers reported hearing explosions with multiple vehicles on fire. In the end, 4 private school buses were completely lost.

Technology played a crucial role in this investigation and arrest. Arson investigators located evidence in the aftermath of the fire and Detectives used both private security cameras and our Clovis city camera network to help identify the suspect.

Once identified, technology was also used to gather evidence of the suspect committing this arson.

The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Robert Tucker of Fresno. Tucker was arrested for several charges including felony arson, possession of burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, and methamphetamine, and more.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the arson and the suspect was booked into Fresno County Jail.

The arson caused approximately $250,000 and the business lost all 4 of their private school buses during the fire in December.