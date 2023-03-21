109th Clovis Rodeo Commemorative Clovis Rodeo Poster NOW Available

March 20, 2023: Some of the best moments in rodeo are depicted annually by artist Claudia Fletcher for the event’s commemorative poster.

This year the scene is of longtime bullfighters Eric Layton (Red Bluff) and Tim O’Conner (Springville) doing one of the toughest jobs in the sport of rodeo.

These friends to the Clovis Rodeo, both inside and outside the arena have retired, and the poster is an opportunity to honor them for their friendship, and a job well done.

As bullfighters Eric and Tim are responsible for protecting the bull rider, and making sure he gets safely out of the arena after his ride.

These California cowboys retired last year after working with the Clovis Rodeo for more than 15 years.

Considered a couple of the best bullfighters in the business, Eric and Tim could be found working at most rodeos throughout the California Circuit.

The posters are available at the Clovis Rodeo ticket office, now open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 26×32 inch posters are $15 each, or $25 for prints signed by the artist.

Artist and muralist Claudia Fletcher designed the commemorative Clovis Rodeo Poster.

Fletcher has been the official artist for the poster since 1992. Raised on a farm in Madera with a love of horses, she is happiest when painting the western way of life.

Fletcher’s career began as an artist for a local advertising agency. In 1972 she went out on her own and began doing custom artwork on motorcycle tanks, boats, and cars.

Now an award-winning artist who specializes in western themes, her work can be found on public murals and in galleries of private homes not only in the Central Valley but throughout the United States.

The original poster art by Fletcher will be on display at the Clovis Art Guilds Old West and Rodeo Art Show held at the Clovis Veteran’s Memorial Building April 22-30.

The show is free of charge. The Clovis Rodeo also adapts the poster art for the

Clovis Unified Schools Rodeo Coloring Contest giving all elementary students the chance to participate for an opportunity to win tickets to the 109th Clovis Rodeo.

Winners of the student art competition will be announced the week of April 17.