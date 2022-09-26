ClovisFest welcomes in the Fall season

On the first weekend of fall, onlookers lined up and walked about through the Clovis Chamber of Commerce’s 47th Annual ClovisFest. On Saturday and Sunday September 24th and 25th, in Old Town Clovis, for approximately five blocks on Pollasky Avenue, booths lined the streets and people flooded the walkways as quick glances soon became long inspections of merchandise that may have caught one’s eye.

But food booths and goods weren’t the only attraction offered at ClovisFest, for this year as in seven year’s past, the International Village was a part of ClovisFest in addition to other entertainment such as the Hot AIr Balloon Fun Fly and the second year of the Made In Clovis promotional style event.

The International Village was home to booths related to Hmong and Hawaiian cultures among others as well as a stage in which enriching performances from several cultural backgrounds could be viewed. Drawn by the cultural performances on stage, the idea was to immerse Clovis patrons in the differences of backgrounds from different cultures that makeup the Central Valley as much as they do Clovis itself.

Sponsored by the Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau, the International Village portion of ClovisFest was a great way to “Highlight the community and the cultures that make up our community,” according to Greg Newman, CEO of the Clovis Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce and Newman were delighted to see large crowds both days of ClovisFest, and stated that there was “perfect flying weather” for the Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly. “The pilots were thrilled, they love coming to Clovis for this event.”

Newman went on, talking about the overall atmosphere of the event. “Fantastic crowds from the start, you know, at 8 o’clock all the way to the end, all aspects of the event had great participation from the crowds….[Made in Clovis] was very creative, very enthusiastic.”

Made in Clovis went through its second year of utilization, as all new sorts of ideas flourished in the area set aside at ClovisFest used in order to reach a larger audience. Made in Clovis benefits those who feel they have an invention of some sort, or business that they are trying to get off the ground. Made in Clovis is hosted by both the Chamber of Commerce as well as the City of Clovis who, at the end of the pandemic, desired to try and help business owners have their dreams realized.

“Being able to showcase what they invented or what they made…they were very appreciative to be out there as well.”

Towards the end of the ClovisFest activities on Sunday, the crowds started to dwindle and the festivities started to age, yet there was still a sparkle in the sun and a gleam in the eye of those viewing the International Village or the few vendors still selling at the Made in Clovis section.

Even after ClovisFest’s audience began to dissipate however, the memory of a fun weekend, balloon watching, vendor hopping, and an observance of the multiple heritages of Clovis remained, and the people who came to celebrate were satisfied. The first weekend of fall brought what seems to be good fortune to come, and the passing over of summer into an era of change and accomplishment.