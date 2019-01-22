Clovis woman arrested in connection with murder of 84-year-old man

A Clovis woman was arrested Sunday, Jan. 20 for the murder of an 84-year-old man, according to a news release issued by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The statement says that Katreeva Woolf, 40, is responsible for killing her family member Chester Scharnick of Fresno.

It was on Friday around 2:30 p.m. that officers discovered Scharnick’s body inside his home near the intersection of Turner and Bremer avenues. After suspecting that the death was not from natural causes, deputies taped off the area and requested homicide detectives to the scene.

After interviewing witnesses and gathering information, detectives identified Woolf as a person of interest and began searching for her.

In addition, detectives found evidence showing the suspect tried to set the house on fire prior to fleeing in the victim’s car.

Woolf has been booked into Fresno County Jail with bail set at $1,035,000. She faces felony charges of murder, burglary, attempted arson and auto theft.

Anyone with addition information on this case is asked to contact FCSO detective Jose Diaz at (559) 600-8204 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.