Clovis West secures 18th-straight TRAC championship

The Clovis West girl’s golf team won five of the league’s six tournaments and was 5-0 in its one-to-one matches with the other TRAC schools. This was Clovis West’s 18th-straight TRAC championship.

Clovis West clinched the Fall 2022 TRAC championship Thursday, Oct. 20, at Belmont Country Club. The results of the final 18-hole tournament yesterday were:

Clovis West—400 Clovis East—403 Buchanan—421 Clovis North—494 Clovis—515 Central—No score

The top finishers in the 18-hole tournament (par 72) were:

Lisa Shimmon, CW, 71 Ethel Asequia, CE, 73 Torrie Bowman, CE, 74

4-7. Four girls tied at 75—Sydney Dick (Buchanan), Olivia Lew (CW), Mia Solano (CE), Madison Dick (Buchanan)

The final league standings and points (52 points possible) for fall 2022 were:

Clovis West—51 points Buchanan—40 Clovis East—38 Clovis North—25 Clovis—14 Central—2

The league awarded its individual awards at the conclusion of the tournament.

The TRAC Player of the Year is Lisa Shimmon, Clovis West

The All-League players are:

Torrie Bowman, Clovis East

Sydney Dick, Buchanan

Olivia Lew, Clovis West

Mia Solano, Clovis East

Madison Dick, Buchanan

Ethyl Asequia, Clovis East

Three TRAC teams—Clovis West, Clovis East, and Buchanan—qualified to move on to the Valley Championship that will be held at San Luis Obispo Country Club on October 31.