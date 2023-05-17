Clovis West hosts CIF State Swimming Championship Meet

May 18, 2023 – The CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships were held May 11th through 13th at the Clovis Unified Olympic Swim Complex, located at Clovis West High School.
The Diving Competition occurred May 11th, while swimming competitions happened on Friday May 12th and Saturday May 13. Swimmers from across the state made the trip to Clovis to participate in this meet.
Swimmers and divers who participated in the meet from Clovis Unified included the following:
Girls Diving
Noel Olsen (Fr.), Clovis East
Grace Gonzalez (Sr.), Clovis North
Cali Conroy (Sr.), Clovis High
Boys Diving
Kael Kropf (Sr.), Clovis High
McKay Lund (Jr.), Buchanan
Girls 200 Medley Relay
8th Clovis West (Hailey Marinovich, Hannah Marinovich, Abby Hill, Julianne Snyder) Section record holders.
10th Clovis North (Sydney Bowns, Ellie Fitzgerald, Alexis Naranjo, Bianca Fernandez)
Boys 200 Medley Relay
17th Clovis North (Nicola Saito, Winston Liang, Alan Pham, Roman Saroyan)
Girls 200 Freestyle
27th Alexis Naranjo (Jr.), Clovis North
36th Avery Easterling (Jr.), Clovis West
Boys 200 Freestyle
17th Hayden Lambert (Sr.), Clovis North (Committed to UNLV)
31st Jonah Martorana (Sr.), Clovis North
32nd Ethan Linville (Fr.), Clovis North
Girls 200 Individual Medley
15th Sophia Oka-Fedder (Fr.), Clovis West
25th Olivia Sundgren (Sr.), Buchanan (committed to Cal Poly SLO)
Girls 50 Freestyle
29th Bianca Fernandez, (Sr.), Buchanan (committed to UCSD)
Boys 50 Freestyle
35th Nate Rey (So.), Buchanan
Girls 100 Butterfly
28th Abby Hill (Sr.), Clovis West (committed to Utah Tech)
Boys 100 Butterfly
32nd Stanley Oka (Fr.), Clovis West
Girls 100 Freestyle
21st Audrey Hill (Fr.), Clovis West
30th Bianca Fernandez (Sr.), Clovis North
Boys 100 Freestyle
18th Jonah Martorana (Sr.), Clovis North
25th Stanley Oka (Fr.), Clovis West
Girls 500 Freestyle
8th Olivia Sundgren (Sr.), Buchanan
Boys 500 Freestyle
11th Hayden Lambert (Sr.), Clovis North
20th Ethan Linville (Fr.), Clovis North
Girls 200 Free Relay
11th Clovis West
28th Clovis North
Boys Free Relay
27th Clovis West
30th Clovis North
Boys 100 Backstroke
33rd Colby Villard (Sr.), Clovis High (committed to Fresno Pacific)
Girls 100 Breaststroke
2nd Hannah Marinovich (Jr.), Clovis West (Verbal committed to Tennessee)
4th Ellie Fitzgerald (So.), Clovis North
27th Sophia Oka-Fedder (Fr.), Clovis West
Boys 100 Breaststroke
18th Winston Liang (So), Clovis North
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay
9th Clovis West
14th Clovis North
34th Buchanan
Boys 400 Freestyle Relay
17th Clovis West
Paralympic 50 Freestyle
3rd Nathaniel Grabowski (Fr), Clovis West
Paralympic 100 Freestyle
4th Nathaniel Grabowski (Fr), Clovis West
Clovis area athletes who placed at the competition include the following:
Girls:
Overall
Clovis West- 7th Place
Clovis North- 19th Place
Buchanan- 75th Place
200M Medley
Clovis West- 8th Place
500 Freestyle
Olivia Sundgren, Buchanan- 4th Place
100M Breaststroke
Hannah Marinovich, Clovis West- 2nd Place
Ellie Fitzgerald, Clovis North, 4th Place
400 Freestyle Relay
Clovis West, (Julianne Snyder, Sophia Oka-Fedder, Avery Easterling, Audrey Hill)-7th Place
Boys:
Overall:
Clovis High- 45th Place
Clovis West- 46th Place
Clovis North- 51st Place
50 Freestyle Paralympic Para
Nathaniel Grabkowski, Clovis West- 3rd Place