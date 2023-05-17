Clovis West hosts CIF State Swimming Championship Meet

May 18, 2023 – The CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships were held May 11th through 13th at the Clovis Unified Olympic Swim Complex, located at Clovis West High School.

The Diving Competition occurred May 11th, while swimming competitions happened on Friday May 12th and Saturday May 13. Swimmers from across the state made the trip to Clovis to participate in this meet.

Swimmers and divers who participated in the meet from Clovis Unified included the following:

Girls Diving

Noel Olsen (Fr.), Clovis East

Grace Gonzalez (Sr.), Clovis North

Cali Conroy (Sr.), Clovis High

Boys Diving

Kael Kropf (Sr.), Clovis High

McKay Lund (Jr.), Buchanan

Girls 200 Medley Relay

8th Clovis West (Hailey Marinovich, Hannah Marinovich, Abby Hill, Julianne Snyder) Section record holders.

10th Clovis North (Sydney Bowns, Ellie Fitzgerald, Alexis Naranjo, Bianca Fernandez)

Boys 200 Medley Relay

17th Clovis North (Nicola Saito, Winston Liang, Alan Pham, Roman Saroyan)

Girls 200 Freestyle

27th Alexis Naranjo (Jr.), Clovis North

36th Avery Easterling (Jr.), Clovis West

Boys 200 Freestyle

17th Hayden Lambert (Sr.), Clovis North (Committed to UNLV)

31st Jonah Martorana (Sr.), Clovis North

32nd Ethan Linville (Fr.), Clovis North

Girls 200 Individual Medley

15th Sophia Oka-Fedder (Fr.), Clovis West

25th Olivia Sundgren (Sr.), Buchanan (committed to Cal Poly SLO)

Girls 50 Freestyle

29th Bianca Fernandez, (Sr.), Buchanan (committed to UCSD)

Boys 50 Freestyle

35th Nate Rey (So.), Buchanan

Girls 100 Butterfly

28th Abby Hill (Sr.), Clovis West (committed to Utah Tech)

Boys 100 Butterfly

32nd Stanley Oka (Fr.), Clovis West

Girls 100 Freestyle

21st Audrey Hill (Fr.), Clovis West

30th Bianca Fernandez (Sr.), Clovis North

Boys 100 Freestyle

18th Jonah Martorana (Sr.), Clovis North

25th Stanley Oka (Fr.), Clovis West

Girls 500 Freestyle

8th Olivia Sundgren (Sr.), Buchanan

Boys 500 Freestyle

11th Hayden Lambert (Sr.), Clovis North

20th Ethan Linville (Fr.), Clovis North

Girls 200 Free Relay

11th Clovis West

28th Clovis North

Boys Free Relay

27th Clovis West

30th Clovis North

Boys 100 Backstroke

33rd Colby Villard (Sr.), Clovis High (committed to Fresno Pacific)

Girls 100 Breaststroke

2nd Hannah Marinovich (Jr.), Clovis West (Verbal committed to Tennessee)

4th Ellie Fitzgerald (So.), Clovis North

27th Sophia Oka-Fedder (Fr.), Clovis West

Boys 100 Breaststroke

18th Winston Liang (So), Clovis North

Girls 400 Freestyle Relay

9th Clovis West

14th Clovis North

34th Buchanan

Boys 400 Freestyle Relay

17th Clovis West

Paralympic 50 Freestyle

3rd Nathaniel Grabowski (Fr), Clovis West

Paralympic 100 Freestyle

4th Nathaniel Grabowski (Fr), Clovis West

Clovis area athletes who placed at the competition include the following:

Girls:

Overall

Clovis West- 7th Place

Clovis North- 19th Place

Buchanan- 75th Place

200M Medley

Clovis West- 8th Place

500 Freestyle

Olivia Sundgren, Buchanan- 4th Place

100M Breaststroke

Hannah Marinovich, Clovis West- 2nd Place

Ellie Fitzgerald, Clovis North, 4th Place

400 Freestyle Relay

Clovis West, (Julianne Snyder, Sophia Oka-Fedder, Avery Easterling, Audrey Hill)-7th Place

Boys:

Overall:

Clovis High- 45th Place

Clovis West- 46th Place

Clovis North- 51st Place

50 Freestyle Paralympic Para

Nathaniel Grabkowski, Clovis West- 3rd Place