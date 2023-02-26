Clovis West Girls Basketball Downs Clovis High for 11th Straight Valley Championship

February 25, 2023: Two Clovis Unified teams met in the Division 1 Valley Championship Saturday night at the Selland Arena in Fresno, but only one would come out victorious.

The Clovis West Golden Eagles won a hard fought game against their adversary in the Clovis High Cougars.

After an evenly battled first quarter that ended in an 11-8 favor of the Golden Eagles, the second quarter would also approve of Clovis West’s effort as they pushed their lead to a 29-20 score at halftime.

The Clovis High Cougars would continue fighting through the first half, but just couldn’t quite keep up with the same amount of scoring that West was achieving.

At the start of the second half, a three pointer from Clovis put the Cougars within six points, but was answered with a three from the Clovis West side taking their lead back up to nine.

It seemed that each time Clovis High would score, Clovis West would answer quickly with either a three point shot or an easy layup of their own.

In the end, any one of the shots made by Clovis West could be mentioned as the “dagger” as Clovis High couldn’t keep up with the onslaught of offense that West provided.

The final score, 54-42, was the score that made Clovis West 11 time 2023 Central Section Champions and that also pushed Head Coach Craig Campbell to 425 wins, making him the winningest Coach in Central Section History.

The Clovis West Golden Eagles now with a total record of 30-1 on the season await a State Championship first round that looks to commence Tuesday February 28th.