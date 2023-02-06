Clovis West and Fort Washington placed on lockdown again

February 6th, 2023: At the direction of Fresno PD, Clovis West High School and Fort Washington were again placed on lockdown at 9:30 AM Monday morning as another “spoofing threat” phone call, similar to the one placed on Friday afternoon, was received by a dispatch substation.

Officers from Fresno PD responded to the vague threats once again, and the school was placed on lockdown so as to follow Clovis Unified’s safety protocols.

Parents were once again notified of the incident via auto notification system.

It was then reported about 44 minutes later, at around 10:14 AM, that after a thorough examination of school grounds and further investigation by law enforcement, Clovis West High School and the nearby Fort Washington Elementary were moved off of lockdown procedures as it was determined that this was once again a non credible threat made to the Clovis West campus.

For about 15 minutes after this, until full assurance that both campuses were secure by a combined task force of federal, state and local law enforcement, campuses were placed on a “shelter in place” status.

Once the assurance was had that both campuses were safe, Clovis West and Fort Washington were both placed off of shelter in place status and have returned to normal operations.

Clovis Unified took the opportunity to thank the staffs of Clovis West and Fort Washington for their “courage and calm leadership” as well as law enforcement for their investigation into the now multiple incidents, ranging from last Friday to this Monday.

The investigation into the false phone calls are “progressing” and the identification of the source of the calls should end in the pursuance of severe legal consequences, according to CUSD.