Clovis’ Jaime Ramirez named Director of Soccer for Fresno Pacific

January 24, 2024 – After leading the Fresno Pacific Sunbird men’s and women’s soccer teams for more than 700 games as a head coach, Jaime Ramirez has been named the Director of Soccer for Fresno Pacific, athletic director Kyle Ferguson announced Tuesday.

“We are so blessed to have someone with the experience and service of Jaime Ramirez,” Ferguson said.

“And we are also fortunate to have someone with such a servant’s heart who greatly embodies the FPU Idea.

As the Director of Soccer, this role will allow Jaime to continue to impact the lives of Sunbird student-athletes while also helping develop the next generation of FPU soccer coaches.”

In the role, Ramirez will oversee both programs while adding associate head coaches to both programs to continue the legacy of Fresno Pacific Soccer.

“I think that this is something that I envisioned even when I started the women’s program,” Ramirez said of the new role.

“To finally have an administration, and an administrator like Kyle, who understands the value of my experience with both programs and my understanding of the various experiences that student-athletes go through at a university like FPU founded on Christ is exciting.”

Ramirez, who has been the men’s head coach since 1991 and started the women’s program as head coach in 2001, will oversee both programs and two associate head coaches in his new role.

Ramirez is a four-time Hall of Famer, having been inducted into the Fresno Pacific, Clovis High School, Clovis Unified and Fresno County Hall of Fames.

He has been a Fresno Pacific lifer, having first attended FPU in the 70s and establishing program records in goals (54) and points scored (134) that stood for two decades.

Ramirez played professionally before returning to his alma mater in the 80s, first as an assistant.

Upon taking over as head coach in 1991, FPU led the team to immediate success earning NAIA District and Region Coach of the Year. He has earned conference recognition six times and region honors two other times.

Ramirez has served as the Men’s Coach for 33 seasons and coached 608 games. He coached the women for six seasons, with an interim stint in 2021 and acted as coach for the last portion of the 2023 schedule, for over 100 games.

“The experience that our players have here,” Ramriez continued “Equips and prepares them to go into professional endeavors after their degree with a heart of service.

I’m most proud to see so many go on to be involved in sports, specifically our sport, and go on to change lives at other levels.

It’s not just winning championships but it is their hearts and how they are making a difference in their communities.”

While Ramirez led both programs as head coach from 2001 until 2005, this role will add two full-time associate head coaches who focus on one program each.

“I’m excited for this stage of my life,” Ramirez added. “It is humbling to think that I now have the opportunity to prepare a couple of individuals, and perhaps others along the way, to take over these programs. As the time comes closer to move on. I’m excited.”

A nationwide search for associate head coaches will begin immediately.