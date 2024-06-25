Clovis Unified School District offers students free meals throughout the summer

June 25, 2024 – This summer, breakfast and lunch is being provided at no cost to students within the Clovis Unified School District through their Seamless Summer Feeding Program.

No identification is required, and meals are offered to all students from 1-18 years old. Information can be found at this link.

According to the CUSD website, the mission of Campus Catering is to “provide all [CUSD] students, staff and parents with nutritious choices, professional service, a safe and sanitary environment, and an enjoyable dining experience.” The program reflects that mission, allowing families to be able to secure a financially friendly and health-conscious meal.

Campus Catering Director Jannette Kovacevich spoke to how important programs like these are in stating that their mission is to alleviate the burden of families struggling to provide food while grocery costs increase.

Kovacevich also mentioned that the school provides a “colorful plate,” offering different vegetables and fruits each day for students to eat as well as milk so there is a healthy balance of the food groups in what they are consuming.

Additionally, the school offers a variety of sites within the district for families to pick up the meals so parents do not have to travel long distances to obtain the food. Each of these sites and the dates on which they are providing meals are specified in the photo above.

However, providing meals to students is not the only way by which Campus Catering is a valuable resource to the community. Education regarding healthy eating and encouragement towards staying physically active are additionally provided for students, parents, and staff through the organization’s Coordinated Student Wellness Program.

Dietetic interns attending Fresno State University can also find work experience with Campus Catering, who offer employment opportunities for those seeking a future in nutritional health and other related careers.

As inflation costs rise higher and families feel the lingering impact of the pandemic on their wallets, the generosity of CUSD in providing these meals and creating these resources for the community is not something to be underestimated.