Clovis Unified School District 2021 Crystal Award Nominations

Clovis Unified School District announced the nominations for the highest employee recognition, the Crystal Award.

Nominees are all current part-time or full-time Clovis Unified classified and certificated employees. They all have worked in CUSD a minimum of five school years as of June 30, 2021 and have worked in his/her current job at least two years as of June 30, 2021.

These recipients are chosen because they are outstanding employees who exceed Clovis Unified values. These nominees all have something in common.

They make student-centered decisions, educate the whole child, show commitment, exhibit innovative thinking, build partnerships among stakeholders and strive for continuous improvement.

Congratulations to Clovis Unified’s 2021 Crystal Award recipients:

Vanessa Avitabile, Mountain View Elementary Sixth Grade Teacher

Jennifer Boman, CNEC Activities Administrative Assistant

Shareen Crosby, Human Resources Risk and Benefits Manager

Kelly Eichmann, Clovis East High CTE Health Science Pathway Teacher

Leeann Errotabere, Business Services Purchasing Director

Sean Ford, CNEC Guidance Learning Specialist

Ryan Gettman, Bud Rank Elementary Principal

Kacey Gibson, Young Elementary Principal

Gabriel Hughes, Clovis High Area (Weldon/Clark) Student Relations Liaison

Daryl Katoch, Alta Sierra Intermediate Learning Director

Kevin Miller, CNEC Transition Specialist

Daniel Pearce, Buchanan High CTE Video Production Teacher

Teri Smart, Gateway High School Secretary

Sonna Swiderski, Sierra Outdoor School Office Supervisor

Tammy Williams, Miramonte Elementary Teacher

The award ceremony, The Crystals Gala, will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at Clovis Unified Performing Arts Center.

Eimear O’Brien, Ed.D., the Clovis Unified Superintendent said, “These men and women consistently strive for excellence. They demonstrate innovation and creativity that benefit students, colleagues, and/or the district. In their daily work, they exemplify CUSD’s core values and aims.”