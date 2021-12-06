Clovis Unified School District 2021 Crystal Award Nominations

Clovis Unified School District announced the nominations for the highest employee recognition, the Crystal Award.
Nominees are all current part-time or full-time Clovis Unified classified and certificated employees. They all have worked in CUSD a minimum of five school years as of June 30, 2021 and have worked in his/her current job at least two years as of June 30, 2021.
These recipients are chosen because they are outstanding employees who exceed Clovis Unified values. These nominees all have something in common.
They make student-centered decisions, educate the whole child, show commitment, exhibit innovative thinking, build partnerships among stakeholders and strive for continuous improvement.
Congratulations to Clovis Unified’s 2021 Crystal Award recipients:
- Vanessa Avitabile, Mountain View Elementary Sixth Grade Teacher
- Jennifer Boman, CNEC Activities Administrative Assistant
- Shareen Crosby, Human Resources Risk and Benefits Manager
- Kelly Eichmann, Clovis East High CTE Health Science Pathway Teacher
- Leeann Errotabere, Business Services Purchasing Director
- Sean Ford, CNEC Guidance Learning Specialist
- Ryan Gettman, Bud Rank Elementary Principal
- Kacey Gibson, Young Elementary Principal
- Gabriel Hughes, Clovis High Area (Weldon/Clark) Student Relations Liaison
- Daryl Katoch, Alta Sierra Intermediate Learning Director
- Kevin Miller, CNEC Transition Specialist
- Daniel Pearce, Buchanan High CTE Video Production Teacher
- Teri Smart, Gateway High School Secretary
- Sonna Swiderski, Sierra Outdoor School Office Supervisor
- Tammy Williams, Miramonte Elementary Teacher
The award ceremony, The Crystals Gala, will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at Clovis Unified Performing Arts Center.
Eimear O’Brien, Ed.D., the Clovis Unified Superintendent said, “These men and women consistently strive for excellence. They demonstrate innovation and creativity that benefit students, colleagues, and/or the district. In their daily work, they exemplify CUSD’s core values and aims.”