Clovis Trail Fest 2019

Clovis brothers honored for saving father
The Clovis City Council recognized 11-year-old Austin Lowe and his 8-year-old brother Jackson at the city council meeting on Monday, May 6. The brothers...
Clovis Rec Center to host fifth Annual Cops & Kids Sports Camp
The annual Cops and Kids Sports Camp is returning to the Clovis Rec Center from June 18-21. Hosted by Clovis Police Department, the summer youth...
Crave Cookie: Bringing a twist to one of our favorite treats
If you haven't heard of Crave Cookie, a local chocolate chip cookie delivery company, you’re missing out. Since November 2018, Shandi Scrivner and her family...
Let’s Talk Clovis: 1910 “Illustrated Musical Lecture by Prof. Lewis W. Harvey” Supervisor of...
Lewis W. Harvey (1862-1929) was born in Clayville, Conn. He relocated from New York to Clovis in 1909 and became the supervisor of music...