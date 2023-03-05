Clovis Soccer/Basketball Playoff Runs Come to End

By
J.T. Gomez
-

March 5, 2023: The Clovis North Boys Soccer team ended their playoff run this Saturday as they lost to Davis High School by a score of 1-0.

The Broncos finish the season as TRAC and Central Section Champions, as well as Regional runners-up. 

Clovis West Girls Basketball also played in their first round of State Playoffs in the open division.

Unfortunately for the Golden Eagles, they lost to the #2 ranked team in the Open Division, Archbishop Mitty, by a score of 63-43. 

Finally, the Clovis High Girls Basketball team, competing in the Semifinals of the Division I State Playoffs lost to #1 ranked St. Mary’s.

With a score of 55-48, St. Mary’s College Preparatory will face off against Oakland Tech in the Regional Finals, one step before the State Championship. 

J.T. Gomez
JT is a recent college grad with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication. He is mainly interested in sports and entertainment but covers a wide array of subjects. He currently writes for the Fresno State Baseball Dugout Club. JT looks forward to continuing his career at the Clovis Roundup and is excited to be working closely with a community that is very proud of its people.