Clovis Soccer/Basketball Playoff Runs Come to End

March 5, 2023: The Clovis North Boys Soccer team ended their playoff run this Saturday as they lost to Davis High School by a score of 1-0.

The Broncos finish the season as TRAC and Central Section Champions, as well as Regional runners-up.

Clovis West Girls Basketball also played in their first round of State Playoffs in the open division.

Unfortunately for the Golden Eagles, they lost to the #2 ranked team in the Open Division, Archbishop Mitty, by a score of 63-43.

Finally, the Clovis High Girls Basketball team, competing in the Semifinals of the Division I State Playoffs lost to #1 ranked St. Mary’s.

With a score of 55-48, St. Mary’s College Preparatory will face off against Oakland Tech in the Regional Finals, one step before the State Championship.