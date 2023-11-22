Clovis Senior Activity Center’s Grand Opening

November 18, 2023 – The turn out for the new Clovis Senior Activity Center’s Ribbon Cutting was huge. Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the opening of the new facility at Landmark Square on Third Street.

City of Clovis members and staff, both past and present, were there in support of all the effort put into the place.

Mayor Lynne Ashbeck led the ceremony and introduced City of Clovis General Services Director, Amy Hance. Hance has led the team for the Clovis Senior Activity Center, and Mayor Ashbeck couldn’t give her enough credit where credit was due.

“She kept it all together. She was the heart and the soul and the quarterback and the taskmaster […] the coach, and the troubleshooter for this project,” said Mayor Ashbeck.

“Amy and her team pulled this all together. I literally have not seen a detail unattended to.”

Hance gave many thanks in her speech, with emphasis on the Senior Activity Center team. At the end of her speech, she spoke to the seniors, “This is a place for everyone. You do not have to be alone.”

This project was a massive collaborative effort between the city, contractors, donors, and of course, community volunteers—and it turned out beautifully.

On behalf of congressman Kevin McCarthy, District Representative Blake Zante presented a flag that was flown over the United States Capitol to be proudly displayed at the new senior center.

Mayor Ashbeck returned to the podium to introduce Bill Smittcamp and said, “I used to think that only my parents were the only ones lucky enough to have friends for 50 years […] but I am lucky enough to call Bill and Linda my 50-year friends.”

Bill Smittcamp stepped up to the podium on behalf of the entire Smittcamp family.

Smittcamp spoke of his childhood and his parents, everything they had built and the values they instilled into their family.

“The most treasured form of a legacy are found in gifts such as: value, memories, friendship, love, and respect,” said Smittcamp. “And that’s what it’s all about.”

The Smittcamp foundation donated a million dollars to the project, and for that reason, the Clovis Senior Activity Center is a Smittcamp Family Legacy.

The Clovis Senior Activity Center is now officially open as of Monday, November 20th. They are open Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm. To find out their current class schedule, you can visit their website clovisseniors.org

Congratulations to the City of Clovis and the Clovis Senior Activity Center, and thank you to the Smittcamp Family Foundation and all of the donors who contributed to this incredible project.