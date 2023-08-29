Clovis Senior Activity Center to host a Farewell Party

August 29, 2023 – On Wednesday, September 27th, the Clovis Senior Activity Center will be hosting a Farewell Celebration from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The Clovis Senior Activity Center will be moving into a new building after 40 years in the same location.

The Farewell Party is being held in thanks and celebration to the four decades full of learning and enjoyment at the Clovis Senior Activity Center.

The event is free, but to stay for lunch you’ll need to purchase a lunch ticket for $15 each.

Tickets can be purchased at the Senior Center’s front desk from now until they are sold out. Tickets are limited to two (2) per person and only 200 tickets will be available.

A special feature of the Farewell Celebration is the Video Time Capsule Project.

Joining this project will mean your memories and stories will be digitally captured and saved.

If you’d like to participate in the Video Time Capsule project, visit the current Clovis Senior Activity Center from now until September 27th, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

No reservation required, all are welcome and staff will be available on these dates at these times.

For questions, call (559) 324-2750






