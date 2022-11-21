Clovis Senior Activity Center to Hold Thanksgiving Lunch

The Clovis Senior Activity Center released a Facebook post detailing a certain Thanksgiving tradition that they have been hosting for over 30 years.

In providing a Thanksgiving meal, free to all seniors, the Senior Center embarks in the certain American tradition as they have for a number of years prior.

Pappy’s Fine Foods will be preparing the meal with their partnership with the Clovis Senior Activity Center. The Salvation Army also participates in preparing and distributing the meals to seniors.

Moni Randolph, Administrative Assistant for the Clovis Senior Activity Center, invites seniors in an address made to the public on a video released on the Center’s Facebook page.

“We invite our entire community to come out and enjoy some fellowship, good music, and have a delicious hot meal.”

The luncheon will take place at the Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 4th Street in Clovis from 11am-Noon on Thanksgiving Day, November 24th. Doors will open at 10:30 AM and the luncheon will run until all supplies are distributed.

According to the Senior Center, there is no appointment necessary and there is no cost to seniors who intend to have a warm meal.

The Salvation Army, Pappy’s Fine Foods, and the staff of the Clovis Senior Activity Center make this event possible each and every year with help from other local volunteers and businesses from the Clovis area.

The Clovis Senior Activity Center is still in need of further volunteers for this year’s event. Those interested can contact the center at (559) 324-2750.