Clovis Senior Activity Center hosts Annual Classic Car Show

The Annual Classic Car Show took place at the Clovis Senior Activity Center parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (Photo by Heather Jamieson-Brown/Clovis Roundup)

There was a great turnout for the Classic Car Show hosted by the City of Clovis Senior Activity Center.

Classic car enthusiasts came out Saturday, Oct. 19 to show off their their pristine Chevys, Pontiacs, Plymouths and Corvettes, just to name a few. 

Vendors provided barbecued hot dogs and hamburgers for participants and revelers while rock with roll hits of the 50s and 60s created a festive atmosphere.

This annual event took place in the parking lot at 850 Fourth Street in the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

