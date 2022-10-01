Clovis Roundup Football Roundup:

Clovis West 29, Buchanan 22

It was only fitting that the most anticipated game of the week came down to the final minute. With 35 seconds left, Ryan Markarian threw the game-winning 45-yard pass to Marshel Sanders. Buchanan had minimal time to make a comeback, but Mychal Crawford had an interception secure the win for the Golden Eagles. In just two seasons under head coach Eric Brown, Clovis West has revived its football program to stardom with a perfect 6-0 season. “Clovis West is back,” Brown said to the media after the game.

Clovis East 38, Clovis North 35

After going back and forth contest night, Clovis East survived against Clovis North thanks to a 4-yard hail mary from Tyrus Miller to Xavier Garcia with 10 seconds left in the game. Miller passed all six touchdowns for Clovis East, connecting with Miller and Carson Sandoval throughout the night. McKay Madsen, Mario Cosma and Andrew Chavez scored for Clovis North.

Central 27, Clovis 21

Dayton Tafoya threw for 288 yards and four touchdown passes for Central. Noel Felix III (twice), Imari Conley and Braylen Hall had touchdown receptions for the Grizzlies. Deagan Rose connected with Jaden Carillo, Wyatt Merkrod and Tyler Marquez.

Tri-River Athletic Conference Standings

Clovis West (6-0, 1-0)

Clovis East (6-0, 1-0)

Buchanan (5-1, 0-1)

Central (4-2, 1-0)

Clovis (3-3, 0-1)

Clovis North (3-3, 0-1)

Next week’s schedule

Friday

Buchanan at Central, 7 p.m.

Clovis at Clovis North, 7 p.m.

Clovis East at Clovis West, 7 p.m.