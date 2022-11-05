Clovis Roundup Football Roundup

No. 8 Clovis 21, No. 9 Garces Memorial 20

Clovis scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to complete a come-from-behind victory in the first round of the Division I playoffs. Deagan Rose completed three touchdowns, two to Jacob Saldate and one to Jaden Carrillo. Clovis will play Clovis West next Thursday in the second round of the playoffs.

No. 6 St. Joseph 41, No. 11 Clovis East

Clovis East had a promising 6-0 start, but then lost five-straight games to end the season. The Timberwolves were only able to put up one rushing touchdown in their loss against St. Joseph on the road.

No. 7 Clovis North 40, No. 10 Centennial 7

Clovis North’s hot streak carried on into the playoffs as the Broncos handled visiting Centennial. Jackson Cinfel had two rushing touchdowns and McKay Madsen had one touchdown. Mario Cosma connected with Vincent Cordoba for two touchdown passes and finished with 166 yards. Clovis North will play Buchanan in the second round of the playoffs. The Broncos upset the Bears a couple weeks ago.