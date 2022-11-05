Clovis Roundup Football Roundup

By
Jesús Cano
-
COURTESY OF CLOVIS ROUNDUP

No. 8 Clovis 21, No. 9 Garces Memorial 20

Clovis scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to complete a come-from-behind victory in the first round of the Division I playoffs. Deagan Rose completed three touchdowns, two to Jacob Saldate and one to Jaden Carrillo. Clovis will play Clovis West next Thursday in the second round of the playoffs.

No. 6 St. Joseph 41, No. 11 Clovis East

Clovis East had a promising 6-0 start, but then lost five-straight games to end the season. The Timberwolves were only able to put up one rushing touchdown in their loss against St. Joseph on the road. 

No. 7  Clovis North 40, No. 10 Centennial 7

Clovis North’s hot streak carried on into the playoffs as the Broncos handled visiting Centennial. Jackson Cinfel had two rushing touchdowns and McKay Madsen had one touchdown. Mario Cosma connected with Vincent Cordoba for two touchdown passes and finished with 166 yards. Clovis North will play Buchanan in the second round of the playoffs. The Broncos upset the Bears a couple weeks ago.

Jesús Cano
Jesús Cano spent five years covering high school sports in the Bay Area, which included bylines in the Mercury News, East Bay Times and Brentwood Press. Jesús transferred to Fresno State in 2020 to pursue his education in journalism and hopes one day be a beat reporter covering a professional sports team. He is originally from Pittsburg (No H), California, a suburb community in the Bay Area.